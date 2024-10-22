MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $45.53 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $277.81 million and $23.39 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $45.53 or 0.00067414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 44.8418473 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $21,996,939.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

