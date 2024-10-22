Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0057 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 72.0% per year over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

MTR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.56. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 76.94%.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

