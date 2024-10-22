Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.29. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $141.17. The firm has a market cap of $721.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

