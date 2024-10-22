Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. 1,546,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

