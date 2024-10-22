Mattern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

CGGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,310. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

