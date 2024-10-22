Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.