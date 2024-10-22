Manifold Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,598.62 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $5,598.62 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00006403 BTC on exchanges.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

