LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.