Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.06. 49,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 76,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

