Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 511,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. Lucid Group comprises 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.