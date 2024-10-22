Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett Buys 100,000 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$37,000.00.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,502. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. Liberty Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.43.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

