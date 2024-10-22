LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.79 and last traded at $104.79. 20,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 209,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,298,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

