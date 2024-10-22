LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get LG Display alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL

LG Display Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 155,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,659. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.