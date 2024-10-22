Leo Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLE. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

BLE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,508. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

