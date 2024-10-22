Leo Wealth LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.86. 629,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $394.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

