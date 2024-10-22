Leo Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.86. 877,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.