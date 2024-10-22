Leo Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $764.34. 2,234,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $699.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.21. The company has a market cap of $329.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

