Leo Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. 3,747,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

