Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 69,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 2.4 %

CMCSA traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,275,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,533,273. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

