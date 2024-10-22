Ledyard National Bank Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 181,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 382,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

