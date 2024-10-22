Ledyard National Bank Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $137.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

