LDR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,673 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 3.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,978,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,546,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,964,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

