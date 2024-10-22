LandBridge (NYSE:LB) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Head to Head Survey

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hugoton Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 89.8%. LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hugoton Royalty Trust pays out 170.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LandBridge pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hugoton Royalty Trust and LandBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LandBridge has a consensus price target of $36.57, suggesting a potential downside of 32.22%. Given LandBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and LandBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 1.78 $11.10 million $0.27 1.90 LandBridge $100.26 million 39.37 $260.42 million $3.56 15.16

LandBridge has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LandBridge beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

