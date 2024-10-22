Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Union by 89.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WU stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

