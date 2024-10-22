Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KVYO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of -26.96.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $4,106,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $673,659.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 871,477 shares of company stock worth $27,610,861. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $23,510,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Klaviyo by 1,234.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at $747,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.