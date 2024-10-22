Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 497.0% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $3,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 726.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $26.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,934. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.29.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

