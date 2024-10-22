Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,227. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $340.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.50 and a 200 day moving average of $295.11. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

