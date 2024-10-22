Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Major Shareholder Buys $19,500.00 in Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Trading Up 9.4 %

JFBR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 739,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,168. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.