Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target to $3.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Offerpad Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPAD

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Offerpad Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 4,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,960. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 4,655.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Offerpad Solutions were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.