Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $15.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

PYCR opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth $69,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

