Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.03.

ABNB stock opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,571 shares of company stock valued at $50,126,587. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $265,292,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $175,496,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

