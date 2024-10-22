Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,109 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA remained flat at $50.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 688,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,327. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.