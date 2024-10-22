Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $906,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in GMS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of GMS by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

