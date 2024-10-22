Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $374,000 Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WULF shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

TeraWulf Trading Up 18.5 %

WULF opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.