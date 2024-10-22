Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after buying an additional 2,404,649 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $5,144,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Air Lease by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 138,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,649,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

Air Lease stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $667.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AL

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.