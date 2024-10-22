Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys 400,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 45.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 6.1 %

JBLU stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

