iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Position Reduced by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,112 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,967,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,845,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,095,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $90.92 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.