iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE opened at $198.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
