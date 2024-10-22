iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. 601,500 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

