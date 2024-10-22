iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. 717,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,505. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

