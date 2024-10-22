iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 72,663.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,502. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.