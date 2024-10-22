Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,779 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 131,068 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

