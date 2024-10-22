Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 1,255.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645. The company has a market cap of $196.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $136.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

