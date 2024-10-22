Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

IVZ stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $41,475,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,712.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 655,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 654,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

