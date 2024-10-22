Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $4,442,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,491,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

