Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 566 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJAN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $4,300,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

GJAN stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

