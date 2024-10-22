Integrity Financial Corp WA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $677,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

