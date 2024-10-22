Integrity Financial Corp WA Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 37.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $372.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

