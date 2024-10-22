Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $590,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 980,061,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,544,809,570.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,284,099 shares of company stock worth $5,593,609,660. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

