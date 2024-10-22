Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 1.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 192,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 24.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 40.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FJUN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a market cap of $667.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

